Pietro Labriola convenes the table with the trade unions for 10 February

The main ones trade unions (Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil) call and the new CEO of Tim, Pietro Labriolahe replies (immediately): according to learns the economic news agency Radiocor the table between the parties was convened for the February 10.

The call comes following the unified document presented yesterday by the trade unions, worried about thehypothesis of dismemberment of the group in view of the new industrial plan of the group. The fears were expressed by the unitary assets of the confederal RSU of Tim groupjointly with the national and territorial secretariats of Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil.

“The renewed weakness of the governance of the Tim Group and the failure of the commitments made by the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and by the Government in August 2020 (memorandum Rete unica) today forcefully bring out the hypothesis of the dismemberment of the company and the Group in the name of no one knows what usefulness for Timfor the country and its digitization ”, complain i labor unions.

“Tim it is a strategic company, already drastically downsized by financial operations, which cannot and must not be definitively destroyed. If Italy wants to have a continental role in the Tlc market, it cannot renounce having a publicly controlled “national champion”. Institutions and all political forces must take care of this. We have a month ahead to avoid a havoc that risks producing thousands of redundancies “.

