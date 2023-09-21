Tim, the negotiation now also involves Vivendi. The last knot to untie

There negotiation for the Network Tim continues and the date of October 15th, the deadline set for, is approaching Kkr’s binding offer. But contacts between Tim’s largest shareholder are also intensifying Vivendi and the Italian government. The meeting between the parties – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – will be held before submitting the offer on Telecom Italia Tim’s NetCo plus Sparkle. There is no official date yet, but rumors are circulating according to which the meeting could take place very soon, maybe as early as next week. This is an important reversal of direction, because before this moment the Mef he had always officially declared that he wanted to proceed with the meeting with the first shareholder of the former monopolist only with “cards in hand”.



It may have influenced this decision – continues Il Sole – letter sent by Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine which requested a meeting with the Mef to discuss the value of the transaction: “the value is too low and the gap between demand for Vivendi is too high (31 billion for the Tim networkperhaps then lowerable to no less than 26)”. Despite this apparent openness to dialogue, they are still there many critical issues to solve. One of all, which went hand in hand with the dispute between offer value and desired amountis what the real doubts about sustainability of ServCo. But the government is now ready to negotiate with Vivendi on the I separatethe network-services separation to achieve better results.

