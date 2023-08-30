Tim, the objectives and the industrial plan. The government is studying the next steps

The match for Tim continues, the Treasury works when the state enters the network and fix some stakes for the operation to be successful. First of all – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – the Dpcm would have linked the operation to the “definition of a suitable industrial plan to the achievement of upgrading and development of the fiber optic telecommunications network”. The MEF, which will have shares with the same economic rights as the other shareholders, will have to be able to speak in order for mode of governance for “the achievement of the business plan objectives”, for the “management monitoring and mechanisms, also of governance, of supervision” and “on the subject of strategic relevance and national securityeven in the event of a change in the shareholding structure.

