Tim is one of the most famous and at the same time least loved companies in Italy as regards the state of the fixed line. The company offers various services that also contain not bad promos that delight a lot of users. Anyway, today we are here to tell you about the internet that apparently today it is not fully functional!

Tim: The entire network is down!

Today is a bad day for all Tim users, as apparently in most of Italy the network has not indifferent malfunctions. The big cities are apparently the most afflicted by this disservice, the cause of which is obviously unknown. There is no point in attempting to contact customer support at this time, this is a widespread and known problem qthen you just have to wait for the resolution by the company.

If, on the other hand, you are not experiencing major malfunctions, consider yourself lucky as many other users are currently without internet. Obviously we will keep you informed, also taking advantage of the issue to hope that the Italian internet infrastructure will be able to align itself with the high European standards over time, as has been planned for a long time!