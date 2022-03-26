Tim-Cvc, request one due diligence eight weeks since the Board of Directors opened the data room

The bottom Cvc would submit a non-binding offer for a 49% stake for the area Enterprise by ServCo, there newco of the group’s services Timwhich will enclose Olivetti, Noovle and Teslyand will be born after separation from Netco. This was reported by market sources following rumors reported by the press agency Bloomberg. Nomura would be advisor to Cvcwhile the proposal of interest would have been made late Friday evening.

Services within the eenterprise unit in 2021 generated approx 2.7 billion euro of revenues. In the meantime, no comments have yet arrived on this from much of Cvchow much of Tim. Cvc it would have taken eight weeks to make the due diligence and would have guaranteed to keep all the staff of 6,500.

The non-binding offer from the private equity firm comes as the CEO Pietro Labriola pursues plans to extract value from Tim dividing the business and on the eve of the Board of Directors on 29 March. Next week Tim who will respond to Kkr who, in his last letter, reiterated his interest in the company. The group of Tlc in his reply, however, he would be preparing to ask the US private equity fund for more details.

