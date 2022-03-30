Tim, in the letter would be asked to “clarify, in black and white, the price of the offer.” De Meo leaves the Appointments Committee

The board of directors of Telecom Italia he asks the American fund for clarification Kkr on prices And conditions of the offer. By April 4, 2022 Tim he expects to receive from Kkr a response to the letter of clarification in which the former monopolist set some conditions. According to reports from the Sole 24 Ore with that letter Telecom Italia intends to bring out the fund Kkr but also tighten the times on the dossier. An answer to be delivered three days before the meeting of April 7 “Which would not aim at the formulation of a binding proposal”.

In the letter, he writes the Sole 24 Ore, it would be required to “re-establish, in black and white, the offer price“. In the last letter of March, the mention on the confirmation or less of the 0.505 euros indicated in November as the price of theTakeover bid totalitarian aimed at delisting. The former monopolist also places the stake in the two confirmatory diligence. Time is running out for both the fund and for Tim: in the absence of an answer, the former monopolist could attract the attention of other potentially affected funds.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s board of directors met Tim under the presidency of Salvatore Rossi and took note of the Director’s decision Luca De Meo to leave the Nomination and Remuneration Committee due to new work commitments. The Board resolved not to replace him at the moment, deeming the composition of the Committee to be adequate with four Directors possessing the requisites of independence.

In particular, the board it examined the various open dossiers, with an information on the offers of the funds Kkr and Cvc, and took stock of the business, also in view of the upcoming tenders for the gray areas of the country, whose call is in deadline March 31st and for which a total of € 3.7 billion is at stake, as provided for by the NRP. On the proposal of Kkras well as other possible interested parties, the board of directors had already given a mandate to the chief executive officer Labriola and to the president Rossi to deal “with a view to achieving maximum valorisation”.

In the wake of new rumors, the title accelerates to Piazza Affari. The headlines, already positive since the morning and leading the Ftse Eb (-0.38%), in the afternoon they accentuated their earnings, rising by 8.23% to 0.3644 euros, with a maximum reached at 0.3692 euros.

READ ALSO: