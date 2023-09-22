Tim, super yield for the bond. Here’s where the proceeds from the collection will end up

Tim accomplished this successfully the issuance of a tranche of 750 million euros of securities. The telecommunications group is back on debt market. Yesterday evening the company announced that it had successfully concluded the reopening of the five-year bond at 7.85% issued in July. The price of 750 million – we read on Milano Finanza – is beyond parity, at 102, which implies a yield of 7.37%. For Tim, therefore, the cost of financing is lower than the original issue. Tim announced that, as with the July bonds, “the proceeds raised from the issue will be used for repay short-term maturitiesfor general corporate purposes, and/or to pay costs and expenses relating to the issue”.

The settlement date was set for the day September 28, 2023, starting from which the securities of the new tranche will be listed on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Tim finally made it known that he expected the agencies to ratings Moody’s, S&P and Fitch confirm the rating assigned to the Notes, equal to B1, B+ and BB- respectively. The group continues to consolidate its presence on the market of capital, confirming the strong interest of institutional investors. A legal opinion is coming online which could help the board of directors.

These are some high-profile legal opinions which, according to what Adnkronos has learned, would indicate that there would be no need for any meeting to give the green light to the transfer of the network (neither ordinary nor extraordinary). Vivendi itself had hypothesized the need for an extraordinary meeting, calling into question the motivation for a change in the corporate purpose which, in a joint-stock company, requires the green light for a meeting of this type. Armed with a blocking minority, in this case Vivendi, if in disagreement, could stop the operation.

However, in the opinion of the experts whose opinion the telephone group asked for, the assembly passage for the decision on NetCo would not be necessary tout court. The same board (which also voted unanimously for the exclusive negotiation with KKR) would take the decision autonomously.

