Tonight, Sunday 6 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2, TIM Summer Hits 2023 – The Best of will be broadcast. A special appointment to relive some of the most beautiful and exciting moments of the singing festival conducted by Andrea Delogu and Nek. A special evening, with the music of some of the greatest national and international artists who, episode after episode, performed on the stage of Piazza del Popolo in Rome and Piazzale Fellini in Rimini. An opportunity to give the audience at home the opportunity to relive the magical atmosphere of the live show, singing once again the hits of summer 2023.

In summary also some salient moments from the backstage, which this year was presided over by Gli Autogol. Furthermore, there will be no shortage of key connections with the Rai Radio 2 box, presided over in the Roman stages by Ema Stokholma and in Rimini by LaMario. The artists who will be the protagonists of this last evening will be: Achille Lauro, Alfa, Ana Mena, Angelina Mango, Anna, Annalisa, Article 31, Ava, Blanco, Bresh, Capo Plaza, Coma_Cose, Diodato, Elodie, Elettra Lamborghini, Emis Killa, Emma, ​​Fabio Rovazzi, Fedez, Follya, Giorgia, Guè, Madame, Marco Mengoni, Marracash, Max Pezzali, Merk & Kremont, Orietta Berti, Paola & Chiara, Nuclear Tactical Penguins, Renga Nek, Rocco Hunt, Rondodasosa, Rosa Chemical, Tananai , Tedua, The Kolors, Tommaso Paradiso, Tony Effe.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the lineup and the singers of the fifth episode of Tim Summer Hits 2023, but where to see the event live on TV and live streaming? The musical event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 23 July 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.