Tim Summer Hits 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the fourth episode

Tonight, Sunday 16 July 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 the fourth episode of Tim Summer Hits 2023 will be broadcast (from Rimini), the summer festival that brings together most of the most loved singers of our music scene with the conduction of Andrea Delogu and Nek (in the backstage instead Gli Autogol). The fourth appointment has Rimini as its scenario. Where to see Tim Summer Hits 2023 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The musical event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 16 July 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2.

Tim Summer Hits 2023 live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Singers

We have seen where to see Tim Summer Hits 2023 on TV and live streaming, but which are the singers who will take the stage tonight? Every episode of the show has been recorded and re-edited. For this reason we don’t know exactly the lineup for each evening, but we do know who will sing on the various evenings. Among them: Achille Lauro and Rose Villain, Ana Mena, Angelina Mango, Annalisa, Ariete, Arisa, Article 31, Ava, Anna and Capo Plaza, Baby K, Boomdabash, Boro and Oriana, Bresh, Carl Brave, Clara, Colapesce Dimartino, Coma_Cose, Dargen D’Amico, Elodie, Emis Killa, Emma, ​​Fabio Rovazzi and Orietta Berti, Fabrizio Moro, Fedez, Francesca Michielin, Francesco Gabbani, Gaia, Gianmaria, Giorgia, Irama and Rkomi, Leo Gassman, LDA, Levante, Madame, Mara Sattei, Marco Mengoni, Matteo Romano and Luigi Strangis, Max Pezzali, M¥ss Keta, Mr. Rain, Paola & Chiara, Piero Pelù and Alborosie, Nuclear Tactical Penguins, Raf, Renga Nek, Rhove, Rocco Hunt, Rosa Chemical, Sangiovanni, Shade and Federica Carta, Sophie and The Giants, Tananai, Tedua, The Kolors, Tommaso Paradiso, Tony Effe, Wax, Wayne.