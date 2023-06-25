Tim Summer Hits 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

Tonight, Sunday 25 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 the first episode of Tim Summer Hits 2023 will be broadcast (from Rome), the summer festival that brings together most of the most loved singers of our music scene with the conduction of Andrea Delogu and Nek (in the backstage instead Gli Autogol). The first appointment has Piazza del Popolo, Rome as its backdrop. Where to see Tim Summer Hits 2023 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The musical event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 25 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2.

Tim Summer Hits 2023 live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Singers

We have seen where to see Tim Summer Hits 2023 on TV and live streaming, but which are the singers who will take the stage tonight? Every episode of the show has been recorded and re-edited. For this reason we don’t know exactly the lineup for each evening, but we do know who will sing on the various evenings. This evening: