Tim Summer Hits 2023: lineup and singers of the second episode in Rome

What is the lineup (singers) of the second episode of the Tim Summer Hits 2023 event on stage tonight, July 2, with the second episode from Rome? The summer review that brings together most of the most loved singers of our music scene will be broadcast on Rai 2 starting at 21.20 with the conducting of Andrea Delogu and Nek (in the backstage instead Gli Autogol).

The second appointment takes place in Piazza del Popolo, Rome. The official lineup has not been disclosed but we know which singers will perform. Among them: Achille Lauro and Rose Villain, Ana Mena, Angelina Mango, Annalisa, Ariete, Arisa, Article 31, Ava, Anna and Capo Plaza, Baby K, Boomdabash, Boro and Oriana, Bresh, Carl Brave, Clara, Colapesce Dimartino, Coma_Cose, Dargen D’Amico, Elodie, Emis Killa, Emma, ​​Fabio Rovazzi and Orietta Berti, Fabrizio Moro, Fedez, Francesca Michielin, Francesco Gabbani, Gaia, Gianmaria, Giorgia, Irama and Rkomi, Leo Gassman, LDA, Levante, Madame, Mara Sattei, Marco Mengoni, Matteo Romano and Luigi Strangis, Max Pezzali, M¥ss Keta, Mr. Rain, Paola & Chiara, Piero Pelù and Alborosie, Nuclear Tactical Penguins, Raf, Renga Nek, Rhove, Rocco Hunt, Rosa Chemical, Sangiovanni, Shade and Federica Carta, Sophie and The Giants, Tananai, Tedua, The Kolors, Tommaso Paradiso, Tony Effe, Wax, Wayne.

How many bets

But how many episodes are scheduled for Tim Summer Hits 2023 on Rai 2? Six episodes will air in all. The first three dates of the event are recorded in Rome, while for the following three the show moves to Rimini, also in order not to forget the populations recently affected by the flood. Below is the complete schedule which – attention – could vary:

First episode: Sunday 25 June 2023 TRANSMITTED

Second episode: Sunday July 2, 2023 TODAY

Third episode: Sunday 9 July 2023

Fourth episode: Sunday 16 July 2023

Fifth episode: Sunday 23 July 2023

Sixth episode: Sunday 30 July 2023

Streaming and TV

We have seen the lineup and the singers of the second episode of Tim Summer Hits 2023, but where to see the event live on TV and live streaming? The musical event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 25 June 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.