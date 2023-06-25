Tim Summer Hits 2023: lineup and singers of the first episode in Rome

What is the lineup (singers) of the first episode of the Tim Summer Hits 2023 event on stage tonight, June 25, with the first episode from Rome? The summer review that brings together most of the most loved singers of our music scene will be broadcast on Rai 2 starting at 21.20 with the conducting of Andrea Delogu and Nek (in the backstage instead Gli Autogol). The first appointment has Piazza del Popolo, Rome as its backdrop. The official lineup has not been disclosed but we know which singers will perform tonight. Here they are:

Achille Lauro and Rose Villain

Annalisa

Angelina Mango

Article 31

Clara

Colapesce Dimartino

Elodies

Emma

Fabio Rovazzi and Orietta Berti

Fedez

Francesca Michielin

gIANMARIA

Irama and Rkomi

Marco Mengoni

Max Pezzali

Merk & Kremont

Tananai

Marrakech

M¥SS KETA

Mr. Rain

Paula & Clare

How many bets

But how many episodes are scheduled for Tim Summer Hits 2023 on Rai 2? Six episodes will air in all. The first three dates of the event are recorded in Rome, while for the following three the show moves to Rimini, also in order not to forget the populations recently affected by the flood. Below is the complete schedule which – attention – could vary:

First episode: Sunday 25 June 2023

Second episode: Sunday 2 July 2023

Third episode: Sunday 9 July 2023

Fourth episode: Sunday 16 July 2023

Fifth episode: Sunday 23 July 2023

Sixth episode: Sunday 30 July 2023

Streaming and TV

We have seen the lineup and the singers of the first episode of Tim Summer Hits 2023, but where to see the event live on TV and live streaming? The musical event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 25 June 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.