Tim Summer Hits 2023: lineup and singers of the first episode in Rome
What is the lineup (singers) of the first episode of the Tim Summer Hits 2023 event on stage tonight, June 25, with the first episode from Rome? The summer review that brings together most of the most loved singers of our music scene will be broadcast on Rai 2 starting at 21.20 with the conducting of Andrea Delogu and Nek (in the backstage instead Gli Autogol). The first appointment has Piazza del Popolo, Rome as its backdrop. The official lineup has not been disclosed but we know which singers will perform tonight. Here they are:
- Achille Lauro and Rose Villain
- Annalisa
- Angelina Mango
- Article 31
- Clara
- Colapesce Dimartino
- Elodies
- Emma
- Fabio Rovazzi and Orietta Berti
- Fedez
- Francesca Michielin
- gIANMARIA
- Irama and Rkomi
- Marco Mengoni
- Max Pezzali
- Merk & Kremont
- Tananai
- Marrakech
- M¥SS KETA
- Mr. Rain
- Paula & Clare
How many bets
But how many episodes are scheduled for Tim Summer Hits 2023 on Rai 2? Six episodes will air in all. The first three dates of the event are recorded in Rome, while for the following three the show moves to Rimini, also in order not to forget the populations recently affected by the flood. Below is the complete schedule which – attention – could vary:
- First episode: Sunday 25 June 2023
- Second episode: Sunday 2 July 2023
- Third episode: Sunday 9 July 2023
- Fourth episode: Sunday 16 July 2023
- Fifth episode: Sunday 23 July 2023
- Sixth episode: Sunday 30 July 2023
Streaming and TV
We have seen the lineup and the singers of the first episode of Tim Summer Hits 2023, but where to see the event live on TV and live streaming? The musical event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 25 June 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
#Tim #Summer #Hits #lineup #singers #episode #Rome
Leave a Reply