Tim Summer Hits 2023: how many episodes (dates), duration and when it ends

How many episodes are scheduled for Tim Summer Hits 2023 on Rai 2? Six episodes will air in all. The first three dates of the event are recorded in Rome, while for the following three the show moves to Rimini, also in order not to forget the populations recently affected by the flood. The first episode will air on Sunday 25 June 2023; the last one (except for changes in the schedule) on Sunday 30 July 2023. Below is the complete schedule which – we remind you – could vary:

First episode: Sunday 25 June 2023

Second episode: Sunday 2 July 2023

Third episode: Sunday 9 July 2023

Fourth episode: Sunday 16 July 2023

Fifth episode: Sunday 23 July 2023

Sixth episode: Sunday 30 July 2023

Duration

But how long (duration) is each episode of Tim Summer Hits 2023? Each episode will be broadcast on Rai 2 starting at 21.20 and will end around 23.45. The total duration (including commercial breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are scheduled for Tim Summer Hits 2023, but where to see the event live on TV and live streaming? The musical event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 25 June 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.