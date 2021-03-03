Tim Stützle & Co.



Only defeats for German ice hockey professionals in the NHL



Stumbled: Tim Stützle left) from the Ottawa Senators.

Photo: AFP / Minas Panagiotakis





new York Not a good game day for the German professionals in the North American ice hockey league NHL: All of them suffered defeats with their teams – including Tim Stützle from Viersen, who remained without a goal participation.

<br /> <br />



The fourth goal of the season by ice hockey national player Tobias Rieder did not reach the Buffalo Sabers in the NHL to the hoped-for end of their series of defeats. The subsequent goal by Rieder to 2: 3 against the New York Islanders was also the final score on Tuesday evening from the point of view of the bottom of the Eastern division, which has now been waiting for a win for four games.

The other German professionals also suffered defeats with their teams. Goalkeeper Thomas Greiss was on the ice in the last third of the Detroit Red Wings 1: 4 against the Columbus Blue Jackets and kept all nine shots on his goal. For Tim Stützle and the Ottawa Senators there was a 1: 3 against the Montreal Canadiens. The 19-year-old from Viersen, who had just been named the best NHL newcomer of the month of February, stayed without a goal this time.

Without superstar Sidney Crosby, the Philadelphia Flyers lost 5-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby is on the NHL’s Corona list.

(kron / dpa)