Tim, Siragusa leaves, Romano qualifies as key manager

Elisabetta Romano is was appointed head of the function Chief Network Operations & Wholesale Office of the group Timinstead of Stefano Siragusa. Elisabetta Romano, says a note, “has extensive experience in the telecommunications and media sector, developed in particularly challenging contexts both in Italy and in international environments”.

“In Tim he held top positions in the technology and innovation sectors. Since August 2020 he is the CEO of Sparkle. Elisabetta Romano qualifies as key manager. At the same time, the qualification of key manager of Stefano Siragusa is exceeded. Elisabetta Romano holds 354,367 Tim ordinary shares “, concludes the note

