SAO PAULO (Reuters) – TIM should accelerate investments in the fourth quarter in order to meet the planned target for the metric in the year, said the chief executive of the telecom operator, Alberto Griselli, on Tuesday.

The company, controlled by Telecom Italia, released third-quarter results the night before that showed investments of 978 million reais in the three months to the end of September, 9% higher than a year earlier. In 2022 until the end of last quarter, the so-called “capex” totaled 3.35 billion reais, 7.3% above the same period in 2021.

The financial director, Camille Faria, said the company has a goal of distributing 2 billion reais to shareholders this year with the rest of the figure to be released by December.

Regarding the assets purchased from Oi, the executive stated that TIM should begin the process of decommissioning antennas inherited from the rival in 2023 and that the task should be completed in 2024.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)