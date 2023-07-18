Castaway Timothy Shaddok aboard the fishing boat that rescued him. Grupomar (Courtesy)

It’s been three months since Tim Shaddock, a 54-year-old Australian sailor, and his dog last made landfall. He left La Paz (in Baja California Sur) heading to French Polynesia. A journey of more than 6,000 kilometers. A storm damaged her boat. Weeks later, a tuna vessel found the catamaran adrift in the Pacific Ocean. This Tuesday, and after months of eating raw fish and drinking rainwater to survive, Shaddock has made landfall again in the port of Manzanillo (Colima).

The crew of the tuna vessel Maria Delia, captained by Óscar Meza, saw a man floating in a damaged boat while they were doing their fishing trip and their usual jobs. They were in the middle of the Eastern Pacific Ocean, in international waters, more than 2,000 kilometers from the coast (1,200 miles). Shaddock had been affected for the last three months, with signs of dehydration and heat stroke (“in an extremely precarious situation”, specifies the company Grupomar, owner of the tuna vessel). He was left without adequate provisions or shelter, eating raw fish and drinking rainwater. Accompanied only by his bitch, Pretty.

Images of the Shaddock salvaged from his catamaran, the Aloha ToaThey began to spread on networks. In later photos, the Australian sailor could be seen weakened, drinking drinks with sugars and minerals. “I have been through a very difficult trial at sea. I just need rest and good food, because I’ve been alone at sea for a long time,” Shaddock said in an interview with the Australian outlet. 9News The last Sunday.

“Thanks to the experience of the ship’s crew, he was able to be rescued safe and sound, receiving the necessary medical attention, hydration and food,” the Grupomar company said in a statement. It was not the first time that one of the Grupomar ships had rescued a castaway in oceanic waters. The president of the company, Antonio Suárez expressed his pride towards the crew of the Maria Delia. “I am proud of my sailors for their bravery and humanity in the successful rescue of Mr. Shaddock. His professionalism and his commitment to the safety and well-being of others are clear examples of the ethics of our people. I am glad that we have been able to save the life of someone in distress”, commented Suárez.

The company notified the different authorities – from the Secretary of the Navy to the Australian Embassy – so that the corresponding procedures could be carried out and the legal protocols initiated so that the Australian castaway could return to his home, in Sydney.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country