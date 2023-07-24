Tim Shaddock was once a man in a suit and tie who worked for a large tech company. When he realized that this lifestyle did not suit his way of thinking, he went into the depths of nature with his computer, in the mountains and remote places of Asia. Then his life opened up to the sea, the same sea that was about to destroy him. In 2020, his new steps took him to Mexico and he decided to embark from La Paz, in Baja California Sur, to French Polynesia. Nearly 2,000 kilometers from land and without communication, a storm tore off his sail, stopped his engine and left him adrift in the widest part of the Pacific. A tuna fisherman found him on July 12 and rescued him along with his dog, Pretty. Now, from the coast of Colima, he remembers the 90 days that he survived between the sky and the water, eating raw fish and some duck that landed on his catamaran.

The waves of the Pacific break the silence on the beach of Manzanillo, the capital of Colima. Shaddock (Sydney, Australia, 54 years old) has been there since last Tuesday, staying in one of the hotels that draw the local landscape, seeking to stabilize his health and trying to fix his immigration situation. He doesn’t forget the three months he was left adrift with his dog. The sailor has very blue eyes, an open-closed cap, and a thick beard. He just woke up from his nap. “I’m very well. I’ve been taking care of myself here. I am very grateful to Mexico and to all the people who saved my life. I am better here than how I was at sea ”, he affirms in an interview with this newspaper.

The beach of Manzanillo, Colima where the Australian shipwrecked Timothy Shaddock was taken, rescued on July 12, 2023 in the Pacific Ocean. cesar rodriguez

The opening to telecommuting led Shaddock to move away from his native Sydney to the United States when the covid-19 virus began to wreak havoc around the world. The pandemic caused Australia to close its borders for more than a year, leaving thousands of Australians out (“I was one of those 20,000,” he says). His stay in the North American country was complicated by visa restrictions. And he decided to travel to Querétaro. From there he teleworked for a while. He tells that he met Pretty in the mountains of San Miguel Allende about three years ago. She was a little cattle dog: “She followed me everywhere. And I thought, ‘I can’t have a dog.’ But Pretty it continued to follow him wherever he went.

After months corseted on the Mexican border, he decided to change his dynamics. He went to Puerto Vallarta (Jalisco) in a car, to which Pretty jumped up. There he bought the Aloha Toathe small catamaran from which he made his home: “Once I started living on the boat, it was very difficult to work remotely.”

He planned his trip in the ocean two years ago. “When I bought the boat, summer and hurricane season were coming up. i had to stay there [en Puerto Vallarta], and wait to sail to La Paz through the Sea of ​​Cortez”. That first year, she began to adapt the boat for the future journey. “I had to have a way to ensure that I would only use fuel to get in and out of port and and sail. [con vela] the rest of the time and the water”.

Phones, GPS and an odyssey

The sea water leaves a smell of fresh fish throughout the port of Manzanillo. The place is one of the first photographs seen by the Australian upon his arrival on the coast, last Tuesday. The sun burns, and people take refuge in the shade of the trees. Rene Tapia (peche), 53, sweeps the floor, protected by a long-sleeved polo shirt and a hat. In recent days he has heard about that Australian who was found almost 2,000 kilometers away. “Thank God it was possible for him to be rescued. It’s strange, if it’s hard for us to get food for three months here [en tierra], imagine there…”. Before working on the cleaning, he assures that he was part of the crews of Grupomar, the company that owns the Maria Delia. Until a giant tuna landed on his shoulder, he threw it into the sea and forced him to give up his job. peche He says that in those voyages of “20, 30 or 50 days” they also found cases like Shaddock’s: sailors whose motors broke down on their boats.

This year, Shaddock decided to go one step further to start his journey across the vast ocean. He made revisions and began the first test in the open sea, traveling to La Paz: “It’s the year that I really say, ‘okay, I’ve colonized the Sea of ​​Cortez. How would you do it in the Pacific? The journey helped him to see that he could not carry much fuel or water. And he finished the modifications in the Aloha Toa: he installed solar panels to ensure the operation of his equipment, installed a water desalination plant, prepared food supplies and tried to make it lighter, to make it easier to use the candle. Among all those preparations, he also brought several GPS and mobile phones, that served as a backup for the pager, according to his account: “You know you can’t call with them [con los teléfonos], but the GPS still works if you have downloaded maps”. Despite these systems, the Maria Delia it was the only boat to get close to the catamaran.

The specific date on which the trip began is not yet clear. “I guess it was in April. April 1. I lost the weather window [el momento de espera para que las condiciones climáticas sean adecuadas]. You have certain weather conditions that you need to navigate. I needed to save fuel, and I was waiting for the wind,” he explains. Shaddock wanted his trip to not coincide with the Hurricane season in the Pacific, which began on May 15.

shark sushi

The Australian prepared a pantry before starting the trip: some rice, cans of tuna and some other preserves that did not need refrigeration. On the boat, he tried to coordinate that food with the fishing. If one day there was no success, he resorted to cans. “My dog ​​and I ate together and drank water together from a cup. She always ate with me. I would eat a little from her and then give some to her. If she had fish, we would cut up the fish and she would eat it, bones and all,” he recalls.

Australian castaway Timothy Shaddock. cesar rodriguez

Shaddock hunts and fishes in a variety of ways. He sinks the catamaran’s anchor into the water, takes a breath and descends the rope, armed with a fishing speargun. Wait patiently for a fish to pass by and boom!, there has been luck. The situation is different depending on the day: a duck lands on the boat and begins to quack. Pretty seems to talk to him with his barks. The Australian gets up quickly, grabs the bird by the neck and slits its throat. Another time, the reward is greater. He throws a fishing line into the water, and manages to catch a shark. He drags the animal to the back of the boat and stabs it. “That’s right, shark sushi,” he quips. At first he cooked food with a small stove, but it soon broke down. After being diagnosed with cancer -in the 90s-, the Australian started a raw vegan diet, which he has alternated over time. “I would always go back to meat if I got too skinny, like now,” he says.

One of the storms that crossed the Pacific destroyed the boat’s engine and sail. Shaddock tried to fix the sail, but she hit the mast several times trying to climb on it. He preferred to lower it. He didn’t see a way to fix her until she recovered.

On July 7, the formation of the hurricane Calvin about 300 kilometers from Manzanillo. On his way to the Pacific, he began to lose steam (he reached gusts of 150 kilometers per hour). On July 12, about 200 kilometers off the coast of Colima, Shaddock was still adrift, close to the hurricane, which could have been fatal. “It is a complicated situation. When the storm comes, your options are minimal. […] There’s no way you can do much on the boat,” he says.

Was lucky. A helicopter that was passing the place in search of the dark spots left by schools of fish in the sea saw the small white boat. And he gave notice to the tuna fisherman Maria Delia. A small launch from the ship approached the Aloha Toa.

“He had to make a decision. If he didn’t go with these people, would he survive? It became apparent that probably not,” Shaddock now recalls from the hotel. The sailor got into the boat, but did not cry until he was safely on the ship. Maria Delia.

‘Bella’, the puppy that became strong

The crew saw the dog healthier than the castaway who got on the boat. Pretty He approached Genaro Rosales, one of the ship’s navigators, in the first moments. Rosales began, together with one of his companions, to take care of the wound that the dog had in the armpit. But he had more sympathy with him. The Australian saw how he treated her: “He loved Pretty, and I was happy that I went with him. Rosales has ended up adopting her this last week.

Timothy Shaddock with ‘Bella’ aboard his boat. sea ​​group

Shaddock remembers Pretty like that puppy he found in San Miguel Allende, who over time became a strong dog (“stronger than me”, he specifies). She admits that Australia’s restrictions on the importation of dogs and cats – and that they go through a minimum of 10 days of quarantine and the request for various tests – were part of the decision to give away Pretty. ”If it would have been easy to take her to Australia, maybe I would have thought of keeping her. But Australia is an island continent and they don’t have anything like rabies. [principal razón por la que el país impone restricciones a estos animales] Nothing like that. She was with me at sea for three months. That’s enough quarantine. He wanted her to be happy. I didn’t want to put her through all that stuff,” she states.

From the hotel where he rests, the waves of the Pacific can be seen breaking against the coast. From time to time the horns of the ships floating on the horizon sound.

Will you sail again?

“I think I’ll sail in the future, though probably on a bigger ship.” Maybe on a cruise ship, sitting on my couch, eating my food and air conditioning,” she jokes.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country