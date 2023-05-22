After submitting his candidacy papers to the Federal Elections Commission, Senator Tim Scott announced the start of his campaign from his hometown of North Charleston, South Carolina, to advance his quest to become the first black Republican president.

His efforts include collecting donations to ensure his continuation in the electoral race, as he is expected to meet with a number of donors in his state before heading to Iowa and New Hampshire.

Mobilizing the black and religious community

During the past months, Scott visited several important states in the electoral race, where he focused on his religious background and the conservative values ​​he grew up with in a poor environment, to win the sympathy of a large group of conservatives.

Scott did not lose sight of trying to win over black voters who used to vote mainly for the Democratic Party.

Scott won his seat in the Senate for the first time in 2013 after the resignation of Republican Jim DeMent, to keep his seat until now.

Crowded list of candidates

Scott, 57, joins a crowded list of Republican candidates for the 2024 elections, whether those who have officially announced their entry into the race or those who are expected to submit official nominations in the coming days.

Scott enters the race lagging behind, according to opinion polls, not only behind front-runners such as former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who intends to formally run in the next few days, but also behind more low-risk candidates such as Vivek Ramaswamy.

Nor is Scott the only candidate from his home state of South Carolina, as he is competing with former state governor Nikki Haley.

$22 million

Scott starts with an advantage over the rest of the candidates, as he will be able to transfer $ 22 million from his campaign account in the Senate to start his presidential campaign, an amount that guarantees the continuation of his campaign pending the collection of more donations.

According to sources close to him, fellow Republicans in the Senate see Scott as a good candidate for the Republican Party, including Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, who said Scott is “a very good candidate.”

Others have begun to openly support him in the upcoming elections, such as South Dakota Senator John Thune, who is considered the second Republican in the Senate, in addition to Senator Mike Rounds from the same state.

An adviser familiar with Scott’s electoral plans said he would focus his campaign on his autobiography as a person who lived the American dream, and that his campaign would also include criticism of his potential rival from the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, and the Democratic left in general.

Will he launch an attack on Trump?