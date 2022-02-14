The creator of Psychonauts confessed to having rejected several proposals to turn Double Fine titles into films.

Although some video games have been triumphant in the world of cinema, some developers do not look favorably on this type of adaptation for various reasons. A clear example is Tim Shaffercreator of the Psychonauts saga, who confessed that he is not interested in taking his games to other types of adaptations, because according to him, the games are “coolest than movies and television series.

Games are cooler than movies or seriesTim ShafferIt was in a recent interviewwhich Schafer called such game adaptations “just a distraction“, and disclosed having been contacted by Hollywood to discuss this issue, an invitation that Schafer formally accepted, and declined Respectfully. “I think gaming is what really matters to me and what I like to do,” Schafer said.

“The idea of ​​an adaptation comes up from time to time, but it never really comes to fruition,” Schafer continued. According to him, Psychonauts can look like a great candidate for some project outside the area of ​​video games for “several things” that you can do with the saga, but Schafer reiterates that no need to do something of this style, because according to him, the games already take the franchise to “its peak”.

Schafer isn’t just spouting these words, as we already know that Double Fine is working on multiple projects, and the studio is taking advantage of several Original ideas that “have not been seen in other titles”. However, don’t expect any of these installments to be Psychonauts 3as Schafer revealed that there are no plans to continue with the saga, at least for now.

