the monstrous Abomination He returned in the movie Shang-Chi after 14 years since his last appearance in The Incredible Hulk. His appearance took more than one by surprise and they are already wondering what their future is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

About, Tim Roth, interpreter of the character, spoke with Uproxx to talk about how he was contacted to reprise the role. Likewise, I make it clear that I do not hesitate to accept the proposal made by the president of Marvel Studios.

YOU CAN SEE: Squid game 2 confirmed: Netflix prepares a universe with several installments

“Honestly, I was totally surprised. I went to talk to Kevin Feige and he said, ‘I have an idea. Come’. Really? Because the original thing I did, when I did the first Incredible Hulk movie, was just do it for my kids.”

After speaking, Roth also confirmed that he will be in the She-Hulk series, Marvel’s next bet for Disney Plus. This will have a total of 10 episodes and it is still unknown if it will be an ally or an enemy of the protagonist Jennifer Walters.

YOU CAN SEE: Ozark season 4 premiere: questions that need to be answered in the grand finale

The character surprised everyone from the first trailer of the film. Photo: Compositing/Marvel Studios

“I said yes. It’s fine!’ And we just shot it, I guess in the summer of last year or whatever. I think they’re in post production right now, so whenever. Also, I got to work with Mark Ruffalo. Impressive. i love him and […] to this extraordinary woman, Tatiana Maslany”, he explained.

As for how difficult it was to re-enter, she previously admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that it was tough at first. “It was only when Ruffalo came in to shoot his Hulk stuff that I was like, ‘Oh, that’s how you do it! With sense of humor!”.