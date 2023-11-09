Tim, president Rossi: “Sale of the network to KKR? Good deal, correct process”

Tim with the transfer of the network to Kkr fund brought about a “good deal” as part of “a fair process”. This is what the president of Tim underlines, Salvatore Rossi in a letter to Financial Times. In last Tuesday’s Lex Column of the FT entitled ‘Telecom Italia: good deal, wrong process’ in fact, the quality of the operation of selling Tim’s fixed network to KKR was praised, however, stating that “approving the operation without a vote of the shareholders” is a bad idea and “would not be admissible in the United Kingdom”.

For this reason the president of Tim intervened with a response letter published today in the Anglo-Saxon financial newspaper to defend the correct action of the Board which last Sunday approved the operation by a large majority with 11 votes in favor out of 14.

READ ALSO: Tim, revenues growing to 4.1 billion (+3.7%). Losses reduced by almost 60%

“We thank you for the appreciation expressed in the substance of the operation – writes the president of Tim in his reply – but we also want to underline how Italian law assigns the Board of Directors exclusive responsibility for any decision that does not involve a change to the corporate purpose, regardless of the relevance of the decision. The Italian Civil Code was reformed in this sense in 2003 precisely to avoid any attempt by the Board to offload its responsibilities onto the shoulders of the shareholders”, underlines Rossi.

“With specific regards to this operation, there is no doubt that Tim will continue, after the sale, to install and manage telecommunications networks and to provide these services” the president of Tim further specifies. “Therefore – concludes the president of Tim, with a long history at Bank of Italy – there is nothing ‘nebulous’ about it. It is the law of our country. As Lex rightly observes, This is ‘a good business’, which has been managed through a clear process at all stages. Thank you to the Council, which correctly fulfilled its responsibilities, for the first time in more than two decades Tim now has attractive strategic options ahead of it.”

Tim SA raises shareholder payout forecasts after third quarter data

According to Reuters, Tim SA announced last night an increase in its forecast for returns to shareholders for 2023, citing the company’s performance during the year and the resolution of a dispute with former rival Oi. The Telecom Italia (TIM) subsidiary said the shareholder returns forecast to be announced for 2023 had been improved by 600 million reais compared to the estimate released in February of 2.9 billion.

“The combination of these elements resulted in an improved foundation that led to the short-term objectives outlined in the 2023-2025 plan,” Tim SA said, referring to the “significant evolution” of the third quarter results and the “resolution of disputes with Oi”. The company also updated its projection of the positive tax impact related to the goodwill generated by the purchase of Oi’s assets to a net present value of 1 billion reais. The previous projection was 700 million. Tim SA published its quarterly results which saw a net profit of 724 million reais for the third quarter, up 53% compared to the same period of the previous year. Analysts on average expected a net profit of 564.7 million reais, according to Lseg data.

Subscribe to the newsletter

