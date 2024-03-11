Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/11/2024 – 11:31

TIM (formerly Telecom Italia) published this Monday, 11th, a note adding details to its 2024-2026 industrial plan, which confirms the projections released last Thursday and predicts an increase in net debt in 2024. With the announcement, the Italian telecommunications group's share fell 3.47% on the Milan Stock Exchange, at 10:54 am (Brasília time).

According to the statement, TIM expects an expansion in the “pro forma net debt” of its operations to 7.5 billion euros in 2024, from 6.1 billion euros in 2023, as a result of the reduction in assets and deleveraging of Netco.

The company also confirmed the projections launched by the industrial plan until 2026, however, it added forecasts for net cash flow.

According to TIM, the flow will be practically zero in 2025 and 500 million euros in 2026. Excluding extraordinary items and with the normalization of factors affecting the debt, the net cash flow could be 400 million euros in 2025 and of 800 million euros in 2026.

TIM highlighted, in a note, that there is the possibility of an upward revision in the projections, considering the possible sale of Sparkle, its submarine cable unit, and possible gains related to the deleveraging of Netco, both processes that are still ongoing.