Tim, here are the possible candidates for the Netco network

The. will be held on February 7th Tim's board meeting to evaluate the list of councilors. The Board of Directors must approve the candidate selection criteria and evaluate the availability of the outgoing directors for reconfirmation.



Tim suggests reduce the board from 15 to 9 members, of which six come from the most voted list and three from minorities, with at least four or five women to respect gender constraints. President Salvatore Rossi announced that he will pass the buck, while the CEO Pietro Labriola is available to continue the reorganization of the group.

The new board will take office shortly before the closing date Kkr, expected by the end of May. The network transfer contract provides for conditions precedent such as completion of the assignment of the primary network and authorisation Antitrustthe authorization for distortionary foreign subsidies and the golden power.

The authorization for the State's special powers already arrived on January 17, maintaining national security safeguards. The antitrust process for FiberCop is completed in phase i. The completion of the provision of the primary network is expected by the end of May.

Meanwhile, names are starting to circulate for the role of CEO of Netcothe network company Tim which will be spun off and sold to Kkr. Possible candidates include Maximo Ibarra, Paolo Bertoluzzo, Stefano Donnarumma, Elisabetta Romano and Eugenio Santagata.

Kkr seeks a profile with technical skills in the ICT sector, ability to manage billion-dollar investments and collaborate with large international players. Ibarra appears to be a strong candidate, considering his experience in WindThree. Roman And Santagata they are internal options in case of preference for continuity.