Tim, new 750 million bond on the way: the proceeds used to repay short-term maturities

Following the resolution of the BoD of 10 May 2023 and, following the conclusion of the book-building activity, the telephone company Tim successfully placed a senior unsecured bond of 750 million euros, at a fixed rate, offered to institutional investors. This was announced by Tim in a press release.

The proceeds of the Securities will be used to repay short-term maturities, including through repurchase offers on existing debentures, for general corporate purposes, and/or to pay costs and expenses relating to the issuance of the Securities. Further information on the results of the tender offers on euro loans maturing in 2024 announced yesterday will be provided at the end of the relevant acceptance period.

READ ALSO: Multiple vote, from Tim to Generali and Banco Bpm: the government accelerates

Subscribe to the newsletter

