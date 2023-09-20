TIM Music Awards – La Festa: singers, lineup and streaming

Tonight, Wednesday 20 September 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rai 2, TIM Music Awards – La Festa will be broadcast, a special evening at the Verona Arena, hosted by Nek together with Carolina Di Domenico. A singing party with some of the most beloved Italian artists, an exciting show, which promises to offer moments of pure emotions in a pleasant late summer climate. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Singers and lineup

But which singers will perform at the Tim Music Awards – The party? Performing during the evening will be Emma, ​​Diodato, Renga, Nek, Paola & Chiara, Levante, Mara Sattei, Ana Mena, Elettra Lamborghini, Ariete, gIANMARIA, Tony Effe, LDA, Alfa, Olly, Ciccio Merolla. During the episode, the emerging group that won the TIM competition “Play with your band at the Arena di Verona” will be rewarded and perform on the stage of the Arena di Verona. After over 1,000 applications from all over Italy, the 15 best companies were selected by the public and the TIM jury, which were then evaluated by a jury of experts in the music sector composed of Gino Castaldo, Carlo Conti, Leonardo De Amicis, Carolina Di Domenico , Carlo Di Francesco, Nek, Francesco Renga and Lele Spedicato. What is the lineup of the Tim Music Awards – The party? The order in which the singers appeared on stage was not disclosed. To find out we should therefore follow the evening singer after singer.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch TIM Music Awards – La Festa live on TV and live streaming? The musical event will be broadcast tonight, Wednesday 20 September 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.