Tim Music Awards 2023: previews, singers and lineup of the second episode

Tonight, Sunday 17 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1, the Tim Music Awards 2023 will be broadcast, the musical program that closes the summer hosted for the twelfth consecutive time by the couple formed by Carlo Conti and Vanessa Incontrada. The two evenings will be broadcast live in prime time on Rai 1. A third evening entitled “La festa” will then be broadcast on Rai 2 on Wednesday 20 September. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Cast (singers) and lineup

What is the complete cast (singers) of the Tim Music Awards 2023? On the stage of the Verona Arena the following will perform: Achille Lauro, Alessandra Amoroso, Alex, Annalisa, Biagio Antonacci, Articolo 31, Ava, Anna, Benny Benassi, Big Fish, Bresh, Clara, Gigi D’Alessio, Francesco De Gregori, Drillionaire , Elisa, Elodie, Emis Killa, Fabri Fibra, Geolier, Giorgia, Guè, Il Volo, Lazza, Madame, Angelina Mango, Fiorella Mannoia, Marco Mengoni, Me Contro Te, Mr. Rain, Negramaro, Matteo Paolillo, Laura Pausini, Max Pezzali, Nuclear Tactical Penguins, Pooh, Danilo Rea, Renga Nek, Rocco Hunt, Rosa Chemical, Rose Villain, Salmo, Shiva, Tananai, Tedua, The Kolors, Antonello Venditti. The participation of Amadeus, Antonella Clerici, Enrico Brignano, Alessandro Cattelan, Andrea Delogu, the cast of Grease, Alessandro Siani is also expected

At the “Tim Music Awards” prizes will be awarded to all those who have achieved the best results with their albums, singles and concerts, in addition to special prizes. This year too, albums that have achieved Fimi/Gfk gold, platinum and multi-platinum certification between September 2022 and September 2023 and multi-platinum singles released in the same period will be rewarded. There will also be awards linked to Siae certifications on events and tours which reached over 100 thousand spectators (gold), 200 thousand (platinum) and over 300 thousand (diamond) held between September 2022 and September 2023.

The Tim Music Awards 2023 lineup? The official lineup has not been released. Since the program is recorded, we know who performed but not the order in which the various performances were edited.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch the Tim Music Awards 2023 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday and Sunday evenings at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.