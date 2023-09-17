Tim Music Awards 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode

Tonight, Sunday 17 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1, the Tim Music Awards 2023 will be broadcast, the musical program that closes the summer hosted for the twelfth consecutive time by the couple formed by Carlo Conti and Vanessa Incontrada. The two evenings will be broadcast live in prime time on Rai 1. A third evening entitled “La festa” will then be broadcast on Rai 2 on Wednesday 20 September. Where to watch the Tim Music Awards 2023 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday and Sunday evenings at 9.20 pm on Rai 1.

Tim Music Awards 2023 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch the 2023 Tim Music Awards live on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 1? A total of two episodes will be broadcast, plus a third called “La festa” which will be broadcast on Rai 2. The first episode will be broadcast on Rai 1 on Friday 15 September; the second Sunday 17 September, again on Rai 1. The “Festa” will instead be broadcast on 20 September.