Luis Leon Sanchez
Photo:
JESUS RUBIO
DAILY AS
Updated to
Italian rider from Team Ineos Filippo Ganna, wearing the overall leader’s pink jersey, throws his mask into a trash can before the start of the second stage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia cycling race
Photo:
LUCA BETTINI
AFP
Updated to
The riders moments before the start of the second stage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia cycling race
Photo:
LUCA BETTINI
AFP
Updated to
Evenepoel
Photo:
LUCA BETTINI
AFP
Updated to
Photo:
LUCA BETTINI
AFP
Updated to
The peloton in front of the Castle of Racconigi during the second stage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia cycling race
Photo:
MARCO BERTORELLO
AFP
Updated to
CYCLING-ITA-GIRO-2021
Photo:
LUCA BETTINI
AFP
Updated to
Egan bernal
Photo:
LUCA BETTINI
AFP
Updated to
Photo:
LUCA BETTINI
AFP
Updated to
Tim Merlier’s victory at the sprint
Photo:
JESUS RUBIO
DAILY AS
Updated to
Tim Merlier’s victory at the sprint
Photo:
JESUS RUBIO
DAILY AS
Updated to
Tim Merlier’s victory in the second stage of the Giro d’Italia
Photo:
LUCA BETTINI
AFP
Updated to
Tim Merlier’s victory in the second stage of the Giro d’Italia
Photo:
LUCA BETTINI
AFP
Updated to
Tim Merlier celebrating his victory in the second stage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia
Photo:
LUCA BETTINI
AFP
Updated to
Filippo Ganna remains leader of the Giro
Photo:
LUCA BETTINI
AFP
Updated to
Tim Merlier celebrating his victory in the second stage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia
Photo:
LUCA BETTINI
AFP
Updated to
#Tim #Merlier #wins #sprint
Leave a Reply