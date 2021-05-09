Luis Leon Sanchez Photo:

JESUS ​​RUBIO

DAILY AS Updated to

May 9, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Italian rider from Team Ineos Filippo Ganna, wearing the overall leader’s pink jersey, throws his mask into a trash can before the start of the second stage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia cycling race Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 9, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



The riders moments before the start of the second stage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia cycling race Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 9, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Evenepoel Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 9, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 9, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



The peloton in front of the Castle of Racconigi during the second stage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia cycling race Photo:

MARCO BERTORELLO

AFP Updated to

May 9, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



CYCLING-ITA-GIRO-2021 Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 9, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Egan bernal Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 9, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 9, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Tim Merlier’s victory at the sprint Photo:

JESUS ​​RUBIO

DAILY AS Updated to

May 9, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Tim Merlier’s victory at the sprint Photo:

JESUS ​​RUBIO

DAILY AS Updated to

May 9, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Tim Merlier’s victory in the second stage of the Giro d’Italia Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 9, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Tim Merlier’s victory in the second stage of the Giro d’Italia Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 9, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Tim Merlier celebrating his victory in the second stage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 9, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Filippo Ganna remains leader of the Giro Photo:

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 9, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST

