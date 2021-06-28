In a stage marked by numerous crashes, Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) was the fastest to take the third fraction of the Tour in Pontivy. His teammate, the Dutch Mathieu van der Poel continues to lead the general classification. The two great Slovenian favorites, Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic, lost time due to spectacular falls. Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz is third overall.

The Tour is unpredictable. Of the stages of the first week, this third section between Lorient and Pontivy seemed one of the most harmless for the general, but it ended with a festival of falls in the last ten kilometers that affected several of the favorites. The most spectacular came from Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) 500 meters from the finish as they sprinted for victory. Caleb Ewan had to drop out of the race.

Belgian Tim Merlier (Alpecin Fenix) prevailed ahead of his compatriot and teammate Jasper Philipsen and Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea Samsic).

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix) retains the leadership of the race. The Dutchman managed to avoid crashes and finished in the top spot with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck Quick step), who followed him in the general standings at eight seconds and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), third at 31 seconds.

Primoz Roglic lost 1’21 over Richard Carapaz

The crashes did not affect only the sprinters but also several favorites who ended up on the ground. The most affected is Primoz Roglic, second in the 2020 Tour and favorite for the final victory. The Slovenian from Jumbo Visma fell with 9 km to go. Despite the help of his teammates, it was not enough to catch up with his rivals. He crossed the finish line 1’21 behind the winner of the stage. In the general, Primoz Roglic is twentieth, 1’35 behind Van der Poel, 1’04 behind Richard Carapaz and 56 seconds behind Pogacar.

Reigning Tour champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) also lost time after falling 4 kilometers from the finish line. The Slovenian added 26 seconds over the winner of the stage. Overall, Pogacar is sixth, 39 seconds behind Mathieu van der Poel and eight seconds behind Richard Carapaz.

Two Colombians are in the Top 10: Nairo Quintana is eighth 40 seconds behind the leader and Sergio Higuita tenth, 52 seconds behind. They are followed by Esteban Chaves and Rigoberto Urán in positions 14 and 15, also 52 seconds behind the yellow jersey.

The nightmare continues for Colombian Miguel Ángel López (Movistar), who lost time for the third consecutive day. The climber, sixth in the 2020 Tour, is 3’43 behind Van der Poel.

Another favorite of the general classification had a scare this Monday. The British Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was the victim of a fall 37 kilometers after the start. With the help of his teammates he was able to quickly regain his position in the peloton, but again lost time in the final, coming within 26 ‘of the stage winner. Robert Gesink of Jumbo Visma involved in the same crash as Thomas, had to leave. A day to be forgotten for the Primoz Roglic team.

Ide Schelling, three times escaped in three stages

The Dutch rider from the Bora-Hansgrohe team is so far the main adventurer in the peloton. From the beginning of the Tour, he incorporated the escape at each stage, allowing him to be in the fight for the mountain shirt. At the start of this stage he was second in the standings behind Mathieu van der Poel. The rise of the Côte de Cadoudal (fourth category) offered him the necessary point to recover the red seeds shirt.

And he is sure to keep it until at least the sixth stage since the next two routes do not have mountain prizes. With the day’s goal accomplished, Schelling let his four fellow escapees carry on. But Jelle Wallays (Cofidis), Michael Schär (AG2R-Citröen), Cyril Barthe and Maxime Chevalier (B & B-KTM) could not resist the return of the peloton led by the sprinter teams.

Julian Alaphilippe continues to lead the points classification of the best sprinter with 80 points ahead of Van der Poel, with 62.

Tomorrow, the fourth stage of this 108th edition of the Tour de France between Redon and Fougères is once again an occasion for sprinters. The 152 kilometers of the route are flat. We should attend an arrival with a massive sprint, but with what happened this Monday we can see that what was planned for the Tour can never be written in stone.