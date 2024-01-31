The MEF presented the offer to purchase 100% of Sparkle to TIM today and within the expected time frame. The Mef communicates this.

Tim for his part announced in a note “that he received today from the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) an offer for the purchase of Sparkle. In the same, reference is also made to the possibility of negotiating a different option, with possible adjustments to the contractual conditions, in the event that Tim maintains a minority share for a specific period of time and supports the implementation of the strategic plan. The offer will be effective for 15 days and will be submitted for examination by Tim's Board of Directors scheduled for next February 7th”.