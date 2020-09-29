E.t are challenging times that restaurateurs are currently going through, many have their backs to the wall – and the very difficult months of autumn and winter are still to come. At this “untimely” time, the Hamburg chef TV chef Tim Mälzer and his business partner Patrick Rüther reopen the Bullerei, Mälzer’s regular restaurant, which stands for a modern kitchen style far beyond Hamburg’s borders. Colorful, loud, open, bustling, informal – the Bullerei is a restaurant where first dates take place, but silver weddings are also celebrated. The warehouse-sized dining room, which is located in a brick building on Hamburg’s former slaughterhouse on the edge of the Schanzenviertel, is suitable for both. Bare concrete, exposed brick walls, open ventilation pipes, a cuckoo clock with the neon sign “What the fuck is Heimat?” Were the decorative exclamation marks that gave the store its very own look.

And that will continue to exist, because the Bullerei has remained what it has been for more than eleven years even after a renovation. “We are not a restaurant, we are not a bar, we are not a bistro. We’re the bullies, ”Mälzer says confidently. This place with its honest, rather meat-heavy kitchen has now been given a make-over that is noticeable, but not disturbing. Mälzer: “Of course, there was a great risk that we would destroy ourselves, that we would rob the store of its spirit by doing everything new. We had to proceed all the more carefully and it was worth it, we think ”.

Not everything is new in the main room, but it is restructured and now also geared to Corona requirements Source: Bertold Fabricius

It was already apparent three years ago that the trendy store would undergo a complete overhaul. A water damage made a thorough renovation necessary. It was not planned that the conversion, which lasted several months, would fall exactly into the corona-related mandatory break, i.e. completely independent of the pandemic. “We were just lucky that we wanted to close anyway,” said Mälzer. And the makers were able to prepare for a new “guest”. “Although he has a strict house ban, he will still not adhere to it: Corona,” said Mälzer. And so you use the conversion phase to revise the ventilation system and to arrange the seats in such a way that the safety clearances are maintained or Plexiglas turns help, which can be flexibly attached to the tables and between benches, depending on the occupancy.

In concrete terms, this means a facelift: the central block has been given separate rooms, the tables on the edge have been upgraded, for example with a pedestal or floor lamps that lean far over the table. At the entrance the guest is welcomed by yellow circus lights, folk festival flair meets up-cycling: some benches and armchairs come from a closed catering project in Düsseldorf and have been reused here. The “fetish butchery” is new, a room entirely in the makers’ favorite color – pink. Piggy-colored tiles, walls and chairs are combined with chrome here. There is a yellow Playmobil-style plastic rabbit in the wine cooler. And if you’re lucky, the flames flicker here in the open fireplace. “We may often do something wrong, but then we do something really wrong, so that at some point it will be right again, at least for us” – this description of Mälzer could also be applied to the menu. It bears the motto: “We’re putting Hamburg back on the map”, based on Jan Delay’s hip-hop hymn “Ahnma”. The main courses have remained meat-heavy and the approach to classics has not changed either. There are dishes that everyone knows, just not necessarily in this form. Modified and interpreted differently, they already look like classics, even if they weren’t on the menu before.

Vegetarian and vegan dishes in the deli

In contrast, the new food concept for the deli, which is located in the front area of ​​the restaurant, is decisive and courageous. With a twinkle in their eye, Mälzer and Rüther christened it “The Black Sheep” because it dances culinary from the Bullerei series. The cuisine here is completely without meat and fish. According to Tim Mälzer, they did not want to use the “V word”, he means the term “vegan”. “Because we want to make it clear that we are not offering anything without food here, but purely vegetarian, partly purely plant-based dishes that also stand for great enjoyment.” Instead of tried and tested burgers and Bolognese, there are spaghetti vow, soba noodles and hummus with roasted Cauliflower.

Reservations are necessary

The Plexiglas dividing elements have not yet been installed, the new Bullerei will open on October 3rd. The prospect of reserving a table looks modest for the next few weeks. Even before Corona, the company was often fully booked, but that did not affect all seats, regular guests know. However, the rule to keep half of the 140 seats free for spontaneous guests has to be suspended due to the corona. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t work without a reservation, because every evening we look closely at how we place the visitors and where we have to place partition walls in order to adhere to the distance rules,” explains Patrick Rüther. In order to be able to serve a similar number of visitors, the kitchen opens earlier than before.