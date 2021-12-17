The former CEO of Tim, Luigi Gubitosi “resigned today from the office of director of the company, with immediate effect, after having reached an agreement with the company that provides for the reciprocal waiver of all claims in relation to the employment relationship. Luigi Gubitosi also waived any claim against the Company in relation to the management relationship “. This was announced by Tim at the end of the Board of Directors.

The agreement “provides for the recognition to Luigi Gubitosi of an amount (severance) of approximately 6.9 million euro (subject to the claw back by Tim), to be paid by January 3, 2022”. “The agreement – underlines Tim – complies with Tim’s remuneration policy and was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors, subject to the favorable opinion of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee”. Luigi Gubitosi holds 3,957,152 Tim shares.

Tim’s Board of Directors “acknowledged that the ad-hoc Committee designated to analyze the indicative and non-binding proposal of interest sent by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (Kkr) on November 19 is working with the selected advisors to undertake the necessary activities to this analysis, as announced on 6 December “. This was announced by Tim at the end of the Board of Directors.

The Board and the Committee, the note reads, “analyzed the letter sent by Kkr on December 14, which reflects the content of the press release released by Kkr on the same date. The Committee updated the Board on the activities it is undertaking for the ‘analysis of the Non-Binding Indicative Event, and the Board approved the proposed approach “.

At the moment, Tim notes, “a detailed assessment of the Non-Binding Indicative Exhibition and a comparative analysis of the same with respect to strategic alternatives and future prospects of the company are underway, aimed at deciding, among other things, whether to give access to due diligence. requested by Kkr “.