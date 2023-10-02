Tim has launched the new digital booths, which offer access to a wide range of digital services and content via touchscreen. These “intelligent” stations were developed in collaboration with Urban Vision and were presented by Pietro Labriola, CEO of TIM, on the final day of the Italian Tech Week. The Municipality of Milan will be the first to implement these cabins, making the city increasingly smart and sustainable by 2024.

The digital booths feature a completely new design and are designed to be accessible to all, including people with motor disabilities, language or visual barriers. These cabins will offer infotainment services, smartphone charging, digital payments, ticketing and free calls to national landlines and mobile numbers.

Additionally, the digital booths include a safety feature called “Women+,” which allows people to request real-time assistance in potentially risky situations. This service aims to combat violence against women and petty crime.

The digital booths will also offer support for culture, tourism and institutional information provided by the Municipality in real time. Furthermore, they will be integrated into TIM’s Smart City model, using advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, 5G and IoT to create more livable, sustainable and safe urban spaces.

TIM’s project aims to enhance part of the historical heritage of traditional telephone booths being decommissioned in Italy. Milan will be the first city to install around 450 of these new digital booths, and the initiative will subsequently extend to 13 other main Italian cities, for a total of around 2,500 digital booths.

Pietro Labriola, CEO of TIM, underlined that this project transforms traditional telephone booths into “new generation multi-service counters” and will contribute to making cities more sustainable. The cabins will be a tool for safety and inclusion, with a particular focus on gender equality and social inclusion.