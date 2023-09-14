Tim, the date for the binding offer and the “healthy dialectic”. Times could take longer

There negotiation For Tim continues but has suffered a slowdown, Krr and Mef they would like more time for their binding proposal and ask for extend the set date of September 30th. The climate – we read in Repubblica – is defined as “healthy dialectic”. Tim’s board of directors will meet on the 27th and will make a decision on the matter. The Mef is waiting for the green light from the Court of Auditors and of theAntitrust; KKR has explored the funds on both the debt and the capital to be raised, but has not yet closed the financing; Tim works on the master service agreement that once the network has been disconnected should guarantee the sustainability of the remaining society. But there are still many details to refine.

There overall rating should remain slightly higher than 20 billion (except for the earn outs which would push it up to 23 billion). We are seeking – continues Repubblica – a remodulation of the value of the various pieces: Sparkle – which will be taken over at a later stage by the Mef which has allocated 2.2 billion – was valued at a lot (1.25 billion), the same goes for Fibercop (of which Kkr is the buyer and seller of 37.5%). It remains excluded Vivendiwhich has not yet been heard, and will only be investigated after KKR together with the Mef and F2i they will sign the binding offer to be sent to Telecom. The French (owners of 23.75% of Tim) remain firm in their positions: Netco is undervalued and the sustainability of what remains is at risk.

Vivendi is ready to take legal action, starting from the meeting to approve the sale which (in his opinion), affecting the corporate purpose, must be extraordinary. Meanwhile, the board of directors Open Fiber – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – has given the green light for the agreement on the gray areas. “The passage of this point on the agenda of the Open Fiber board of directors clearly signals having reached at least the final rushon which weighs the issue of the quantum that Open Fiber will have to pay to Tim and above all the possibility of dividing it into various tranches (as Open Fiber would like) or of have it in a single solution (as Tim would like instead)”. Some of the details still to be finalized but also on this front the negotiations continue apace.

