Tim-Kkr, check the name of the Arab sovereign fund Pif. Among the shareholders there would be an agreement towards the appointment of Pietro Labriola

Pif, the sovereign fund of Saudi Arabia to which the crown prince belongs Mohammed Bin Salman, is the new name that could enter the game of Kkr for the purchase of Telecom Italia. The request delivered to Pif by the American investment company would consist of syndicating part of the transaction from beyond 35 billion euros on the former telephony monopolist. To write it is Rand publish which underlines that, in the event of an agreement, the financing partner of theTakeover bid would therefore have a passive role.

“The Pif is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world and in recent years he has become particularly active on international markets, explains the newspaper of the Gedi group, “The prince through the Pif led by the most faithful Yasir al Rumayyan, has invested inhigh tech in partnership with Masayoshi Son’s Softback, in sport through the acquisition of the English football team of Newcastle, in show and in electric cars, where he is the majority shareholder of Lucid Motors, Tesla’s main rival. ”

Meanwhile, the expectation for the calling of the next Board of Directors, where the new CEO of the telephone company. According to rumors, reported by The print, the agreement between the shareholders would now seem close and the name on which the focus is on is that of Pietro Labriola. “The name of the future CEO now appears to have the approval of the big shareholders. And so much the French of Vivendi, first shareholders with 23.75%, how much Cdp, in second position with 9.81%, would agree on the name of Pietro Labriola, the manager that since the release of Luigi Gubitosi he took over the reins of the company as general manager “, writes the newspaper. A choice not to be taken for granted: inside Telecom Italia a selection procedure which will find the right place only in the next few days.