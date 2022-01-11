Tim-Kkr, check the name of the Arab sovereign fund Pif. Among the shareholders there would be an agreement towards the appointment of Pietro Labriola

Pif, the sovereign fund of Saudi Arabia to which the crown prince belongs Mohammed Bin Salman, is the new name that could enter the game of Kkr for the purchase of Telecom Italia. The request delivered to Pif by the American investment company would consist of syndicating part of the transaction from beyond 35 billion euro on the former telephony monopolist. To write it is Rand publish which underlines that, in the event of an agreement, the financing partner of theTakeover bid would therefore have a passive role.

“The Pif is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world and in recent years he has become particularly active on international markets, explains the newspaper of the Gedi group, “The prince through the Pif led by the most faithful Yasir al Rumayyan, has invested inhigh tech in partnership with Masayoshi Son’s Softback, in sport through the acquisition of the English football team of Newcastle, in show and in electric cars, where he is the majority shareholder of Lucid Motors, Tesla’s main rival. ”

Meanwhile, the expectation for the calling of the next extraordinary Board of Directors, set for January 21, where the new CEO of the telephone company. According to rumors, reported by The print, the agreement between the shareholders would now seem close and the name on which the focus is on is that of Pietro Labriola. “The name of the future CEO now appears to have the approval of the big shareholders. And so much the French of Vivendi, first shareholders with 23.75%, how much Cdp, in second position with 9.81%, would agree on the name of Pietro Labriola, the manager that since the release of Luigi Gubitosi he took over the reins of the company as general manager “, writes the newspaper.

But that is not all. According to reports the sun 24 hours to be included in the shortlist in the running for the leadership of the telephone company in addition to Labriola there are also two other names: Aldo Bisio, current CEO of Vodafone Italia e Fabrizio Palermo, CEO of Cdp before Dario Scannapieco. The game is still open. The board will have to make a decision next week. Otherwise, a Board of Directors is already scheduled for January 26th. The choice therefore is not to be considered so obvious: inside Telecom Italia a selection procedure that will find the right place only in the next few days.