Tim, Kkr sends his response to board of directors, due diligence is needed: the takeover bid goes away

Kkr sent to the board of Tim his answer. It is learned from financial sources. In the letter, the fund confirms his interest to acquire 100% of Tim and reiterates the need to conduct a due diligence in the face of changing market conditions.

Tim: Kkr asks for due diligence but “also available to explore other solutions”

Kkr, in the letter sent to Tim yesterday, says it is ready to go ahead with the offer for the telephone group after due diligence, but is also open to exploring other solutions. “We remain at your disposal-she reads her in the conclusion of the letter aware of Radiocor – to complete the due diligence on our proposal, or to explore any other transaction in the interest of the company, its shareholders and Italy “. It should be remembered that Kkr is also a 37.5% shareholder of Fibercop, the company ‘of the secondary network (which goes from the lockers to the houses) of Tim.

The fund, therefore, in the conclusion of the letter sent last night seems to open to an evaluation of the single network project (which would also include Fibercop) that would be created by integrating Open Fiber with Tim’s network as long as this plan creates value. Just last Saturday there was the signing of the non-disclosure agreement between Cdp Equity and Tim, the memorandum of understanding is expected by the end of the month.

Tim: start down on the stock market after Kkr response

Tim starts down trading in bag after the answer of Kkr. In the letter, the fund confirms its interest in acquiring 100% of Tim and reiterates the need to conduct due diligence in the face of changing market conditions. TO Piazza Affari the stock drops 3.1% to € 0.309. Flat during the morning at -0.66%.

The response of the American fund pushes further away the hypothesis of a‘Takeover. Stocks are the worst on the Ftse Eb and lose 1.49% to € 0.3111. In the document sent by Kkrthe fund would have reported the changed market conditions with respect to the indicative proposal made to the board of directors in November and would have reiterated the need for due diligence prior to any binding offer, without indicating any preliminary valuation for the group.

From the reconstructions it emerges that in fact the answer of Kkr seems to set the hypothesis of Takeover bid on the group, given the position of the board of directors of Tim opposed to the opening of a due diligence that was not simply confirmatory. The ball then passes to Tim’s board of directors scheduled for April 7, after the assembly

