Hofman and his team spent months investigating sexually transgressive behavior around talent shows The Voice of Holland. Dozens of reports came in from women who have had to deal with sexually explicit comments and sexual violence at the talent show in recent years. Band leader Jeroen Rietbergen of the program resigned and coach Ali B was sidelined after two complaints against him, including for rape.

Today, however, a video appeared on social media with images in which Hofman himself uses misogynistic language. He says, prior to an interview with playmate Zimra Geurts: ‘She has to take a picture with everyone, because she has slightly bigger tits than the rest of the Netherlands’. And: ‘I have a tip, show a tit’. In a conversation with vlogster Anna Nooshin, about the culture at BNNVara, he says that behind the scenes there are also many mutual relationships.

Hofman says in a response to this site that he is 'ashamed' of those texts. ,,It was in 2012: backstage at Squirt and Swallow. I've learned a lot since then, including on more such topics: homophobia, racism, and validism (discrimination against the disabled, ed.). It was wrong and an apology is appropriate." Hofman was the presenter of Squirt and Swallow, a BNNVara program about drugs and sex.

It is not clear who first distributed the recordings from years ago on social media.

