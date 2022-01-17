They are the holy grail of Hilversum: younger television viewers. In a media landscape where many programs attract viewers with an average age of over sixty, a program that particularly hits the teens and twenties stands out. And BNNVARA presenter Tim Hofman of the program stands out ANGRY. Next Thursday, the program will reveal revelations about sexually transgressive behavior among those involved in the much-watched RTL program. The Voice of Holland.

Reached since the first episode, in June 2016 ANGRY hundreds of thousands of mostly young viewers. Incidentally, they do not find the program through the traditional channels of the NPO, but on the program’s YouTube channel.

A special tolerance construction, in which the NPO deviates from its own line to only publish via its own channels. Hofman – assisted by sidekick Marije de Roode – enforces that year after year by staying relevant. The channel has over 584,000 subscribers.

source of anger

ANGRY invariably opens with a viewer who gets excited about something and presents Hofman and De Roode with the challenge to get a story from the source of that anger. This can be a pawnbroker – the infamous broadcast about Wybren van Haga and his real estate company Sjopperdepop BV, now a member of the House of Representatives for BVNL – or an organization that many young people have to deal with, such as the CBR, that has the suitability to stand up for you. must assess a driving test and use months-long waiting times. The problem is then explained with infographics, after which Hofman and De Roode report to the defendant’s doorstep. During those confrontations, things can get intense. For example, Hofman ended up in hospital in 2017 with a broken jaw, after he confronted the Nijmegen real estate trader Ton H. with complaints from students about the poor condition of their home.

In recent years, Hofman has grown from a passionate advocate of typical student issues such as housing and driving tests into a media personality with agenda power, who in November 2018 succeeded in turning the discussion about the children’s pardon to his will. On the #BOOS documentary Back to your own country A signature campaign followed with which Hofman managed to collect more than 250,000 signatures. With this action, an extension of the children’s pardon was eventually enforced.

Now that RTL itself came out this Saturday, the broadcaster ANGRY one step ahead. Since then, the call has grown to put the broadcast online. ANGRY is after all not bound by the laws of linear television.

However, Hofman said via Twitter that he did not feel like this: “We finish our broadcast . . . carefully. Important, given the sensitivity of the cases.”