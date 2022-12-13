Tim-Kkr, a very timid flashback

“Melons was very clear in the replies to Room and al Senate. The network must be controlled by the state”. This is how an authoritative source close to the executive recounts the government’s state of mind regarding the issue of the technological infrastructure on which the second phase of the country’s digitization must rest. After the “obligatory” of the pandemic, in fact, now we need a step forward, also taking advantage of the funds of the Pnrr. But the game is wrapping up on the formula to choose. In fact, therefore, any desire for foreign funds to enter the network is being “stopped”, including kkr which even in recent days had been considered interested in the asset.

Much has already been said about the various possibilities. Excluding the total takeover bid by Deposits and Loans Fund (it was the undersecretary himself Alessio Butti to “cross out” this eventuality), excluding the Pfloor B of Labriola which included a beauty contest for a part of the network (because you want it to be under Italian control). All that remains is the unbundling of the services from the network and the transfer of the latter to CDP. But at what price? Via Goito estimates, obviously informally, in 15 billion the value of the axist. Live at least 31. A difficult distance to fill.

In all of this, the fund has also returned to the scene in recent days kkr. Official company sources yes entrench themselves behind the most canonical of “no comment” but according to Affaritaliani.it, the fund has a very precise idea. Let’s start from the beginning: the network is of interest, and how, so much so that it is a shareholder of 37.5% of FiberCop. From here to say that Kkr wants to buy the network the step is long. The idea would be to be involved by the government, in partnership, as one of the possible interlocutors. However, according to authoritative sources, the report must be clear: it must be the executive who calls the American fund and not the other way around.

