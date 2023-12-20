CDP announces investments of 4.5 billion. Tim, F2i takes the field: 1 billion for the Netco network

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp) gave its consent for new initiatives for a total amount of 4.5 billion euros, in response to the call from the Ministry of Economy and Finance (Mef) through F2i. The decision was made during the meeting of the company's board of directors. The objective of these actions is to support businesses, territories, infrastructures and international cooperation.

The bottom F2i Digital Networkdriven by Renato Ravanellihas been approved to start operations which aim to acquire up to 15% of the Netco Of Telecom Italia. Some foundations and funds have already authorized the investment, with the aim of raising one billion to finance the transition from copper to fiber connections. The investment, in addition to supporting institutions, is also interesting from a return point of view, with a internal rate of return (Irr) which is around double-digit figures, even reaching 14%.

With the 10-15% share of the network controlled at 55-60% by Kkrat 10% from Aida and 20% from Mef, F2i will have governance rights. At the same time, other notable financial companies, including Fidelity And Capital Groupappear to have increased their holdings in Ubs this year, according to the Financial Times British.

The F2i fund has just concluded the collection of the fifth fund, with an endowment of 1.563 billion, exceeding the target of 1.5 billion and bringing the total collection of managed funds to 7.4 billion. This fund for sustainable infrastructure has already made four investments in the circular economy, energy transition and health and social infrastructure.

There Crt Foundationwith the president Fabrizio Palenzonaannounced a 15 million investment in the fund F2i-Digital Networkconfirming its role as an institutional investor to strengthen the country's development, particularly in telecommunications infrastructure.

Furthermore, Deposit Bank and loans approved the new policy in the agricultural, food, wood and paper sectors. This policy, developed through the analysis of Esg topics relevant for these sectors, aims to direct the use of resources to promote the protection of biodiversity, combat climate change, fight deforestation and reduce environmental impacts, also through the adoption of new technologies.

There Crt Foundationchaired by Fabrizio Palenzonahas decided to participate in the investment in F2i-Rete Digitale fund with 15 million euros. This contribution, together with other investors, will support the acquisition of 10% of the new company Netcodedicated to the fixed infrastructure of Telecom Italia. Other boards of foundations and funds are expected to decide on participation, with the aim of raising one billion to finance the transition from copper to fiber connections.

In summary, the decision of Cdp to support new initiatives, together with the approval of bottom F2i Digital Network, highlights the commitment to strengthening infrastructure and technologies in key sectors for the country's development. The participation of various financial entities reflects a growing interest in supporting strategic projects for innovation and economic growth.

