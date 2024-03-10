Tim, no step back from CEO Labriola after the stock market collapse: “Let's move forward with the new strategic plan”

The extraordinary Board of Directors meeting recently concluded Tim with the CEO's information on the agenda Pietro Labriola to the directors after the anomalous decline of the stock on the stock exchange on the day of the presentation of the 2024-2026 industrial plan.

Labriola and the advisors, according to what we learn, illustrated what happened last Thursday, explaining to the board that the causes that triggered the nervousness of the markets are not to be attributed to the plan.

The meeting was therefore only informational and concluded without the need for any resolution. Plan 'Free to run' approved by the board on Wednesday unanimously therefore it goes forward.

According to expectations, an additional communication to the market by management is expected. The board meeting began this morning around 10, convened by the president Salvatore Rossi at the request of the CEO Pietro Labriola.