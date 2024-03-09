Tim's management calls the board of directors extraordinary after the stock market crash

THETim's board of directors will meet on Sunday in an extraordinary session called by the president, Salvatore Rossi, at the request of CEO Pietro Labriola. From what we understand, the meeting will serve to provide information to the directors on what happened on the stock market, with the crash on the occasion of Capital Market Day on Thursday. In parallel it would seem that the company could consider integrating the information provided to the market during the presentation of the 2024-2026 business plan.



As Corriere della Sera explains, yesterday there was a meeting at Consob with Tim's lawyers. “The Stock Exchange Supervisory Commission is monitoring the situation and verifying the movements that have occurred on the market, where in two sessions almost a quarter of the capital of the telephone company changed hands. Some voices reported anomalous movements, almost as if we wanted to assume that the wave of sales was not due exclusively to uncertainties about the numbers in the plan, but to “strong hands”.

Corriere della Sera underlines that it is “suspicions which, however, are not confirmed. However, it remains to be understood who bought Tim in the two sale sessions; some more information in this regard may emerge on April 23rd, at the TIM meeting which will be called, among other things, to elect the new board of directors”.