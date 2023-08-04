Telecom Italia reported a jump in earnings at its Brazil subsidiary, along with a significant improvement in domestic operations in the second quarter, as the company said talks with KKR about a possible sale of its fixed assets were progressing. The company reported revenues of €4 billion across the group, up 2.8% on the previous year, but still reported a net loss of €124 million. However, this figure marks an improvement compared to the second quarter of 2022, when the loss was 279 million euros. In Brazil, it attributed the 9.2% increase in revenues to higher prices for postpaid services and the migration of fixed customers to fiber. Meanwhile, quarterly revenue from operations in Italy increased for the first time in five years. The operator is currently implementing measures to reduce costs in the domestic market.

Telecom Italia’s home consumer unit continued to decline from a year earlier, although the company said the trend had improved from the first quarter. Actions taken to improve this part of the business include the “progressive repositioning of TIM as a premium brand” and selective price hikes. Price increases for consumers are expected to generate an additional €70 million in revenue over the year. In the enterprise segment, the operator saw strong growth in cloud services, security and “other IT services”, while profits from connectivity and IoT declined. In its second-quarter report, the firm highlighted that talks with KKR on the sale of its NetCo subsidiary are progressing, with the aim of receiving a binding offer by the end of September. However, in statements reported by Reuters, Telecom Italia CEO Pietro Labriola stressed that the sale would only take place if the rest of the company remained financially stable.