Santagata will report directly to Pietro Labriola, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of the Group

TIM announces that Eugenio Santagata was appointed head of the Chief Public Affairs & Security Office function and will report directly to Pietro Labriola, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of the Group. The Security Department, whose responsibility remains entrusted to Stefano Grassi, and the structures of the Chief Public Affairs Office, which is simultaneously superseded, converge directly under the Chief Public Affairs & Security Office.

Eugenio Santagata – reads on https://www.primaonline.it/ – boasts an important and vast experience in the Defense sector, where he has held important positions, including operational ones and, for over 15 years, has been involved in the private sector of systems of security and cyber security.

Eugenio Santagata – who maintains the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company Telsy SpA, a position he has held since 1 April 2021 – qualifies as key manager. At the same time Stefano Grassi’s qualification as key manager is passed.

Eugenio Santagata and Stefano Grassi are owners of 93,000 and 208,536 TIM ordinary shares respectively.