Tim entrusts Nokia with 5G development in Brazil. The stock rises on Piazza Affari

The announcement of the expansion of the 5G mobile network in Brazil triggers the TIM share price in Piazza Affari, which has grown by around 4%. To expand the coverage of its 5G radio access network in 15 Brazilian states, the Italian telecommunications company has chosen the Finnish company Nokia, its long-standing supplier, for a project that will start next January, bringing the benefits of secure and very high-speed connectivity to a wider population. According to Nokia, which released the news, “the expansion will also allow companies in these regions to digitize their activities, fostering innovation and driving economic growth”. For the company led by Pietro Labriola the agreement is very important given that Brazil is the main driver of growth for the new all-service Tim after the sale of the fixed access network in Italy. In the last six months, Brazil has contributed 2.2 billion euros to Tim’s revenues (out of a total of 7.1 billion), with a growth of 7.6%. And therefore the jump in the stock market price after the announcement of the strengthening of the mobile network in Brazil is justified. In that country, Tim has over 60 million customers and a primacy in 4G networks (with over 6,000 connected cities) that it now wants to replicate on 5G.

“5G – said the director of the Tim Brasil network Marco Di Costanzo – revolutionizes connectivity in Brazil, We are committed to extending these advances to a greater number of Brazilians. This will benefit industries and consumers with new services, consolidating Tim’s position as Brazil’s leading 5G provider based on the number of sites”. The agreement provides for the supply by Nokia of several devices from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including baseband, Massive MIMO radios and Remote Radio Head products, powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology and combined to provide superior coverage and capacity. TIM will use Nokia’s MantaRay intelligent network management system, which incorporates artificial intelligence capabilities, to improve network monitoring and management. Nokia will also provide services, including digital distribution, optimization and technical assistance