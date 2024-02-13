The Standard & Poor's (S&P) agency publishes a report every six months that bothers the asset management industry. His name is Spiva (acronym for S&P Indices Versus Active) and shows that very few fund managers manage to consistently beat their benchmark index. In the case of Spain, 99% of professionals did worse than the index. In theory, managers get paid to outperform the market. Traditional fund managers increasingly have more competition with index funds, which are dedicated to replicating the evolution of indices with ultra-low commissions.

The author of the controversial study is Tim Edwards (Bilthoven, Netherlands, 1981), doctor in mathematics from the University College of London. The manager was visiting Madrid last week explaining his work. “I am aware that there are many people in the industry who would prefer that we not publish this report but I think we are helping managers, so that they have good references to compare themselves with,” he explains. “Yes, we could say that my work can be hated by the market,” he acknowledges.

In his opinion, their work can be compared to some extent with short investors who make money when the price of a stock plummets. A group that usually receives harsh criticism. “The work they do is important, acting as market police, just as ours is important. If you are one of the managers who manages to beat the Stock Market, the Spiva report will enhance your ability compared to your competitors,” he argues.

The poor results against the indices are widespread throughout the world. Of the European managers who invest in the global stock market, 98% do worse than the market when a 10-year period is analyzed. “I know it's very difficult to beat the indices over the long term,” Edwards acknowledges. Among managers in the United States, 85.6% has failed to beat the S&P 500 in the last decade.

Edwards, Director of Global Index Strategy, S&P Dow Jones Indices (the subsidiary dedicated to this business), does not want to put the spotlight on the professionalism of the managers. “The market environment can mean that there are many unlucky managers who cannot beat the index. That happened last year in the United States, because the companies that have done the best have been the large ones, so it is very difficult to stand out from the S&P 500 by selecting small companies,” he reasons.

Despite the theoretical aseptic nature of the Spiva report, the company that produces it, S&P, is an interested party in this matter. The group owns the S&P 500 index, the indicator that summarizes the evolution of the United States Stock Market and is the most followed in the world. Also from the Dow Jones index, the oldest. The funds that want to use these powerful brands, and the media, have to pay through cash. This business unit will give the group revenues in 2023 of 1,403 million dollars (1,302 million euros), according to the results presented last week. The margins are enormous, almost 69%. S&P is the largest index firm in the world, with a 25% share and 130,000 indices for all types of assets. In this industry, indices such as the Ibex 35 have minimal weight, due to their fundamentally local roots.

“It is true that the group has interests in the index business, but what the Spiva report seeks to do is provide more transparency in the sector. That's why we publish it every six months, whether active or passive management turns out better or worse,” Edwards defends himself. The next report, corresponding to all of 2023, will be out on Friday.

It's not just index creators who make money from this trend. The big business is in the creation of investment funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that replicate indices. In the United States, half of the money in stock funds is already in indexed vehicles and the largest manager in the world, BlackRock, has achieved this position thanks to its powerful indexed management subsidiary, under the iShares brand. It manages assets worth nearly 3.5 trillion dollars (3.2 trillion euros), more than twice the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Spain.

The next frontier of index management are funds referenced to fixed income indexes. “The indices and indexed investment in bonds have a lag of about 15 years with respect to the stock market indices, but this is like the fable of 'The Tortoise and the Hare', the fixed income indices grow very constantly and will end reaching those of variable income,” predicts Edwards. In Spain, there are already several firms offering this type of products, to compete with deposits and Treasury Bills.

One of the recurring dilemmas about passive investing is where the limit is. Does a stock market without managers, where all the money moves by indices, make sense? “Honestly, I think we are still very far from that barrier. Even thinking about the United States, where index funds control half of the money in stock market funds, we must keep in mind that this is only 25% of the market, because there are also institutional investors, such as pensions and insurance companies, and retail clients. …”, says Tim Edwards. For the S&P specialist, indexed management still has a lot of room for growth.

