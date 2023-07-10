Tim Douwsma (35) has become the father of a son again. The singer announced this on Instagram on Monday. The boy listens to the name Vinz. ‘You’re doing so well’, Douwsma exults.

Douwsma announced in March that he would become a father for the second time. “In the summer we are a family of four,” the Frisian singer wrote on Instagram. When Douwsma’s girlfriend Elske was exactly due is not clear, but the little guy couldn’t wait any longer, he writes on Instagram. “So you’re earlier than expected.”

Vinz was born on Thursday, July 6. ‘How well you are doing! Dez also couldn’t wait to become a proud big brother. There you are, dear Vinz! How we love you!’, Douwsma writes with a series of photos, in which the little sprout can be seen. It looks like Vinz was born in a birthing pool.

Douwsma and his girlfriend Elske have been a couple since 2019. “I’ve known her all my life,” Douwsma said earlier. In September 2021, they welcomed their first child, son Dez. See also EU | Tytti Tuppurainen from Uniper: We do not accept nationalization without compensation



