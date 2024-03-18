Tim, debt shakes the markets. And on the future of Labriola…

Tim is once again the center of attention. This is certainly nothing new, considering that it has been subject to significant market turbulence over the last 25 years, as evidenced by the performance of its share price, which went from the peak of 6 euros during the 2000-2001 bubble to the current 0.21 cents. This is an unprecedented drastic loss of value. This is what was reported by Affari&Finanza.

Currently, there is a feeling that a turning point is approaching. The latest controversy involves the separation and sale of network infrastructure, a project proposed by Tim's current CEO, Pietro Labriola, but which was later objected to by the French. Initially, the sale price was considered too low, but later opposition was motivated by fears that the sale of such an important asset could make the rest of the company no longer financially viable.

Despite the support of the Meloni government for this operation, which favors the transfer of the network to the American fund KKR, with a significant participation of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and some Italian investors, there are some doubts. The collapse of the stock by 23.5% on March 7, following the presentation of Tim's business plan without the network, highlighted concerns regarding the company's high debt, which exceeds forecasts.

Tim's financial situation is delicate, with significant debt that needs to be refinanced at increasing rates and which limits the company's capacity to make new investments. The sale of the network therefore becomes a necessity, but there are risks that this operation may not be sufficient or may be delayed. Timing is crucial, as highlighted by a report from the investment bank Hsbcwhich estimates that each month of delay could cost Tim around 125 million in interest expenses.

The issue has been brought to the attention of DgComp, the European Union's antitrust body, which will have to decide whether to authorize the operation or request further investigations. Meanwhile, Tim's financial future remains uncertain, with the April 23 meeting likely to lead to significant changes in the company's governance. The sale of Tim Brazil and Tim Consumer could be considered to reduce debt and focus on the enterprise sector.